There has to be change of mindset on plans to close Sligo RVL

Leitrim Co IFA Chairperson, James Gallagher, has told the Leitrim Observer that their needs to be a change of mindset about future of the Sligo Regional Veterinary Laboratory.

Over 500 farmers traveled from as far away as Counties Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Mayo, Galway, Leitrim and, of course, Sligo, for the protest. A number of farming organisations were involved including representatives of ICSA and IFA.

Speaking to our reporter at the protest at the facility earlier today, Leitrim Co IFA Chairperson, Mr Gallagher said that the Sligo RVL was essential in maintaining Ireland's disease-free reputation on a national and international level.

He said that farmers could not be expected to transport carcases of animals for post mortems or bring in samples all the way from the furthest point of Donegal to Athlone, if the Sligo Lab is closed.

