Check out Nathan Carter's latest video!

Following a year of chart topping album sales, capacity concert shows and a hugely successful television series, Country Music star, Nathan Carter has released his latest track 'Livin' the Dream'.

Penned alongside acclaimed writer Don Mescall, Livin’ the Dream` is a brand-new, original track to celebrate the singer’s achievements to date and looks ahead to the exciting days still to come.

“I’ve been attending Arena shows all my life, sitting up in the balcony or down in the crowd listening to my idols like Brad Paisley and Elton John. To play in these venues, stand in their shoes and see how these places look from the other side will be incredible and I can’t wait.

“It’s a dream I hope to keep living out again and again!” he says.

You can also see Nathan perform at the Cowboys & Heroes Festival in Ballinamore Co Leitrim on Saturday, June 3.

Tickets on sale from Ticketmaster.ie