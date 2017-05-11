Ireland ready for Eurovision semi-final but will anything better the Rock and Roll Kids

It's that time of the year again and despite at least half the population of the country insisting they won't be watching, the Eurovision never fails to capture the attention of the nation.

Tonight, Thursday, Ireland will be represented by Brendan Murray in the second semi-final, hoping to secure a place in Saturday's main event.

Admittedly, the excitement these days isn't quite at the fever pitch levels of the mid 1990's when the annual event became synonymous with Irish victories.

None of Ireland's seven wins are as fondly remembered as the triumph in 1994 when Drumshanbo's Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington captured the heart's of a nation with 'Rock and Roll Kids' so what better excuse to take a trip down memory lane and recall that famous night in Millstreet!