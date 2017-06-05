Fireworks light up the Leitrim skies

Last night, Sunday, saw a massive crowd in attendance for the Carrick Carnival fireworks display.

Unfortunately the good weather did not hold but many braved the driving rain to gather at the Quayside for the spectacular display - others just sat in their cars along the bypass but still got to enjoy the sky lightening up in an abundance of colours.

This was an impressive show of dance and lights choreographed to music by Majestic Audio while Victoria Walker and her team treated the crowds to a dance performance prior to the fireworks.

Thanks to local lady Geraldine Smith for this wonderful video.

And the fun continues today, Monday, with The Town Treasure Hunt, Army Equipment Display and the RSA Shuttle Display Unit situated beside Moon River.

Also along the Quay will be the replica of the Titanic Ship.

You can also paddle from Leitrim Village to Carrick on the Blueway via stand up paddle boards or why not cheer on the teams for the Raft Race taking place at 5pm beside Moon River. This always provides a lot of laughter and good sportsmanship with plenty of spills and thrills.

Later at 6pm there will an air stunt show, as the pilot performs his daring tricks with live commentary from the cockpit.

And, although parents have little chance of being allowed to forget, Murrays Amusements will be open from 2pm to late for young and old at their venue at Carrick Indoor Karting on the Leitrim Road.

Keep an eye out on our facebook page and www.leitrimobserver.ie during the week for further details of what's taking place.