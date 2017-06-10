VIDEO: Disappointment for Leitrim hurlers in Croke Park

Leitrim suffered bitter disappointment in the Lory Meagher Cup Final on Saturday when Warwickshire turned on the style to lift the title in Croke Park.

John Connolly, Philip Rooney and Willie Donnellan of The Leitrim Observer were in Croke Park and will bring you all the reaction and analysis of the big game in next Wednesday's Leitrim Observer and online at www.leitrimobserver.ie.