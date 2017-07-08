Dominant second half helps Carlow see off Leitrim

Leitrim exited the All-Ireland Championship this afternoon following a defeat at the hands of Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park.

The opening half saw Leitrim start impressively and they led 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

However, two Carlow goals in the second half helped the home side deservedly book their place in the next round of the qualifiers.

