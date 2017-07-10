Watch Abbey Theatre cast and crew prepare to bring 'Jimmy's Hall' back to Leitrim

As The Abbey Theatre continue to put the final touches to Jimmy's Hall, a stage play based on the life of Leitrim man Jimmy Gralton, director Graham McLaren has spoken about why he felt it was so important the play is premiered in Leitrim.

Our film, Jimmy's Hall, has been adapted for the stage ! @LeitrimToday https://t.co/rY1hfKOxR6 — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) July 3, 2017

Speaking about what audiences can expect of the stage production Graham McLaren said, "Coming to this show you can expect a collaboration of the ideals of that Republic that could have been."

McLaren spoke about Jimmy Gralton, whose life was portrayed on the big screen by Ken Loach saying, "This is someone who really takes on the establishment in an effort to build a better society and that that happened in Leitrim is fantastic."

McClaren also spoke about the importance of Leitrim people being the first to see the stage production saying, "It's crucial to me that the first people to see this story as we're making it are the people of Leitrim. Because it is their story, if they enjoy it, if they understand it, if they like it, then I'll be satisfied."

There we are in @LeitrimToday with the news of our world premiere of #JimmysHall in Carrick-On-Shannon this month https://t.co/aA5jhigSmd — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) July 5, 2017

Tickets for the Leitrim shows, which will be performed in the sports complex at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School on July 20-22 with performances at 7.30pm and a matinee performance on July 22 at 2.30pm are available here.

Tickets are also available locally from SuperValu Donohoe’s, Main Street, Ballinamore; SuperValu Glancy’s, Boyle Road, Carrick on Shannon; Centra– Gibbons, Main Street, Drumshanbo and SuperValu Rooney’s, Manorhamilton