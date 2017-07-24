Watch Carrick AC's Eanna Madden win silver in the Athletics Ireland Senior 100m Final

Watch Carrick-on-Shannon AC's Eanna Madden come from behind to claim the silver medal in the Irish Life Health Athletics Senior 100m Final on Sunday.

The Mohill man, second from the left in the video, had won the 200m title on Saturday in a season's best of 21.07 and produced a personal best of 10.64 in the 100m Final as he snatched the silver medal on the line.

Video courtesy of Carrick-on-Shannon AC