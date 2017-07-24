Cloone Ceili Band
A little bit of musical nostalgia from Co Leitrim
Recording from 1960
With the All Ireland Fleadh just around the corner we thought we'd share a little bit of nostalgia from one of Co Leitrim's own ceili bands - Cloone Ceili Band.
This video, created by Iargulta Video Productions and published on youtube, features a song from a tape recorded in 1960.
Cloone Ceili Band were formed in 1934.
The recording also features images of Cloone village - which looks lovely in fairness.
Enjoy!
