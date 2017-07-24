A little bit of musical nostalgia from Co Leitrim

With the All Ireland Fleadh just around the corner we thought we'd share a little bit of nostalgia from one of Co Leitrim's own ceili bands - Cloone Ceili Band.

This video, created by Iargulta Video Productions and published on youtube, features a song from a tape recorded in 1960.

Cloone Ceili Band were formed in 1934.

The recording also features images of Cloone village - which looks lovely in fairness.

Enjoy!