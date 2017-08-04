Fifth annual cycle in a aid of SHOUT will travel from Limerick to Leitrim next weekend

The fifth annual Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle will depart Limerick on Friday next, August 11 and will arrive back in Dromahair the following day.

Following the success of last year's cycle (highlights of which can be viewed in the above video) Limerick native and adopted Dromahair man John Cavanagh has once more rallied the troops to raise much needed funds for Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

The cycle began in 2013 with John and five others cycling from Leitrim to Limerick in memory of his mother Delma.

The success of the initial cycle resulted in many others persuading John and Sinead McKeon, who is responsible for the logisitics of the cycle, to make the cycle an annual event.

Since 2014 the cycle has begun in Limerick, with the cyclists travelling down in advance, before making their way back to Leitrim over the course of two days.

The second year saw 15 undertake the cycle and in 2015 there were 25 cyclists, which grew to 44 last year.

The cyclists will travel to Limerick on Thursday next, August 10 before commencing the journey at 8am on Friday. The first day will see the group travel from Limerick to Killaloe then along the western shore of Lough Derg as far as Portumna before travelling on to Ballinasloe. The group will then travel from Athlone and on to Roscommon where day one of the cycle will be completed after 150km.

Saturday will see the group return home via Lanesborough, Scramoge and Rooskey and Carrick-on-Shannon. The final leg of the journey will see the group traverse Leitrim's highways via Leitrim Village, Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin and they expect to be in Dromahair at approximately 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

If you would look to support the group in their fundraising efforts please click here. All monies raised by the group go directly to SHOUT.