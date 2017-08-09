Mayo fans may dispute this one.....
Chris O'Dowd has officially named the best GAA team in Ireland
So Boyle's own Chris O'Dowd was on the Late Show in the US recently and along with a somewhat startling revelation on the 'endangered' Tiger Swan, discussing a shared Roscommon heritage with show host, Stephen Colbert and extolling the virtues of Roscommon bogland, we also had a big reveal on the "best football team in Ireland".....
Hint: Chris may be in denial about last Monday's GAA quarter final clash with Mayo.
