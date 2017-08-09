Chris O'Dowd has officially named the best GAA team in Ireland

So Boyle's own Chris O'Dowd was on the Late Show in the US recently and along with a somewhat startling revelation on the 'endangered' Tiger Swan, discussing a shared Roscommon heritage with show host, Stephen Colbert and extolling the virtues of Roscommon bogland, we also had a big reveal on the "best football team in Ireland".....

Hint: Chris may be in denial about last Monday's GAA quarter final clash with Mayo.