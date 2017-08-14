Limerick to Leitrim cyclists enjoy triumphant return to Dromahair

Last Saturday saw the triumphant return to Dromahair of 42 cyclists who completed the fifth annual Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle from Limerick to Leitrim.

The group left Limerick on Friday morning last in terrible weather conditions and navigated their way through the midlands before arriving in Roscommon where they recuperated ahead of the second day of travelling.

The final stretch! The cyclists are pictured passing through Leitrim Village on Saturday as they made their way towards Dromahair. Photo by Rory O'Brien.

The weather improved considerably for the second day of travelling as the group made their way towards Carrick-on-Shannon and then continued the journey home as they passed through Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin before reaching Dromahair at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Bart Cunningham pictured leading the group back into Dromahair on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Rory O'Brien.

Highlights of the first day in the saddle can be viewed above in the video recorded by Rory O'Brien.

The cyclists were raising money for Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT) and anybody who wishes to help the group can do so here.