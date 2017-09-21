Watch: Leitrim girl wins the National Junior Baker Competition at #Ploughing17

Congratulations to 13-year old Jessica Doherty who has won the National Junior Baking Competition with Aldi and Foróige.

Jessica hails from Kinlough in Leitrim and fought off competition from all over Ireland to make it into the finals at the National Ploughing Championships.

Jessica baked the best lemon drizzle cake among other children her age and her recipe will now be sold in Aldi stores nationwide.

She has also won a trip to Delphi adventure centre in Connemara for her Foróige club.

Jessica's parents Jacqueline and Laurence Doherty were on hand to support their daughter in her huge success.

Watch the video to see the moment Síle Seoige announces Jessica as the winner and see her first reaction to winning the national title.