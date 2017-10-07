A Leitrim woman's video of the Wild Atlantic Way has been featured on the The Lonely Planet website

She is a well known local teacher, Sean Nós dancer/teacher and is the former Leitrim Rose of Tralee, and now Edwina Guckian has created a beautiful video which has caught the eye of none other than The Lonely Planet guide gurus!

Edwina shot the film as she and her husband Michael, toured the West of Ireland in a vintage Volkswagen Camper for their honeymoon. Starting at the top of Donegal, the couple followed the coastline along the counties Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, and Clare, before getting a ferry across to Kerry and down to the bottom of Cork.

The scenery is absolutely gorgeous and the video will make you start planning that trip along the Wild Atlantic Way - vintage campervan optional!

Oh, if you love the soundtrack used in the video that's Cry Monster Cry - by Homebird.