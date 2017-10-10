Video aims to tackle the issue of mental health stigma

To mark World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2017, members of the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) Mental Health Society have come together to help tackle the issue of mental health stigma with an inspiring video aimed at encouraging young people to open up about mental health issues and get talking to each other.

The video features statements from current DIT students which highlight some of the heartbreaking reasons why they shy away from discussing their mental health issues. Actors include a handful of past and present students who have studied in various schools across the DIT campuses.

According to the World Health Organisation, 1 in 4 people in the world will be affected by a mental health disorder at some point in their life. Members of the DIT Mental Health Society are passionate about raising awareness about student mentality and how to deal with these issues. The society was founded in 2016 by a core group of students, all of whom are still active in the society today, along with newer members that joined when the new academic year began.

“We wanted to make the video to explain, to the student body, the reasons for why their classmates or colleagues may choose to hide mental illnesses or issues from them. There can be many reasons why people don't speak up, and it's important to highlight this,” said Evin Hughes, Vice-Chairperson of DIT Mental Health Society.