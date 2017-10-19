Leitrim Tourism's latest video focuses on the popular sport of angling

For many the closest thing to heaven is sitting by a lake or riverside and casting a line - all for the chance to land that record breaking fish!

But even if you aren't aiming to bring home a monster catch, the whole experience of relaxing in the beautiful surrounds of Co Leitrim, surely has to be one of the most relaxing ways to while away a few hours.

The latest promotional video from Leitrim Tourism highlights just that - a Slow Adventure in Co Leitrim enjoying a spot of angling.

And just what is Slow Adventure? It's a new tourism concept favouring slow, immersive experiences in gorgeous landscapes such as those offered here in our own county!