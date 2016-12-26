Stuck for ideas on using the turkey leftovers?

So the big day is over but you have enough turkey left to, well, do you for at least another Christmas feast. If you can't face the prospect of endless turkey sandwiches then here is a fabulous Mexican inspired alternative from LIDL.

Ingredients

1 pkt El Tequito Fajita Dinner Kit

400g leftover Turkey, shredded

1 tbsp Vita D’Or Vegetable oil

1 Onion, peeled & chopped

1 Green Pepper, chopped

1 Green Chilli, deseeded and chopped

230g Coolree Creamery Sour Cream

200g Rathdaragh Irish Mild Cheddar, grated

½ tsp Kania Oregano

1 tbsp Kania Chilli Powder

1 clove of Garlic, crushed

Handful of fresh Coriander, chopped

300ml Freshona Italian Passata

Kania Salt & Black Pepper



Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C.

Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Cook the onion, pepper and green chilli for 4-5 minutes until just soft, then stir in the turkey with the fajita spice mix, chilli powder garlic. Next, stir in the sour cream, 120g of the cheddar, coriander, oregano and some seasoning. Heat until the cheese melts.

Roll even amounts of the mixture up in the tortillas and arrange in a 23 x 33cm baking dish. Mix the passata with the salsa from the dinner kit and pour over the tortillas. Sprinkle over the remaining 80g of cheddar.

Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving & top with some more fresh coriander.