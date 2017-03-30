Seamus O'Rourke reminds us all of 'The Shop'

The incredibly talented Seamus O'Rourke silenced the room with his recitation of 'The Shop' at the Leitrim Observer's launch of the book 'Yesteryear' this week.

The piece about Hylands Post Office in Corawallen, Drumreilly brought back a simpler era to all those who remember 'The Shop' - a once integral part of rural Leitrim and Ireland.

The poetic piece was important in the context of the launch of the historic book of photos from Leitrim in the 1980s and 1990s captured in 'Yesteryear' but also in relation to the current background of Post Offices closing across rural Ireland.

Seamus O'Rourke launched the The Leitrim Observer book 'Yesteryear' on March 28, which is available to buy in The Leitrim Observer offices in Carrick-on-Shannon now and will be available in local shops in April.