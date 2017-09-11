Taking a walk on Leitrim's gorgeous Shannon Blueway

He's a well known motivational speaker and author and now Breifne Earley is vlogging his journey back to health. Here is his video from Day 39 featuring the amazing Shannon Blueway and the floating walkway across Acres Lake in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

The 10km walks also includes a famous face or two - think Eurovision - and highlights just why those living in Leitrim truly are the luckiest people in Ireland.