New video shows Leitrim children how to become next guardians of our planet

Following on from the recent huge success St Brigid’s NS, Drumcong had in winning the WEEE Pledge Schools Recycling Challenge in Leitrim, WEEE Ireland has released a new promotional video to educate and encourage children around the country to better understand why, how and where they can recycle their waste batteries now and in the future.

With the start of a new school year, comes a new challenge. Schools across Leitrim have the chance to educate their students to become the next Guardians of Our Planet and to help them compete to become the next winner of the WEEE Pledge Challenge.