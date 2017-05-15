Hollywood star sees Leitrim as a strong "hurling county"

Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender believes Leitrim is a strong hurling county.

The Hollywood star with roots in Kerry was interviewed by Drumshanbo's Paddy McKenna for Joe.ie recently as promotion for the new movie Alien: Covenant.

McKenna starts the interview putting forward his similarity with Fassbender: "I'm from a county that wears green and gold too" he announces, adding "but it doesn't get to Croke Park very often."

Michael Fassbender responds with a question which made GAA fans across Ireland and Leitri smile "That's a hurling county though isn't it?"

Yes it is Michael, we play hurling in Leitrim.