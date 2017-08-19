Goldwings Parade of Light in Carrick on Shannon

A parade of Goldwings brought colour and lights to the streets of Carrick on Shannon last night. This video by Gerry Gilroy captured the carnival atmosphere.

As part of the Irish Treffen 2017 a large number Goldwingers will leave Drumshanbo today Saturday morning decked out with their national flags and following a 100km spin out through Leitrim will return to Carrick on Shannon between 2.30 - 3pm and parade through the town. Don't miss it!