All-comers welcome to enter Dayinsure Wales Rally GB

Competitors wanting to pit their skills against the sport’s elite have never had such an exciting, varied and affordable way to enter the UK’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Organisers of the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB (26-29 October) have announced that nationally-registered machinery will be eligible for the main WRC event. Thanks to a new FIA regulation, owners of cars with a national MSA registration – typically older icons such as Mitsubishi Evos and Ford Escorts – can now enter the main four-day international rally.

British crews looking to contest the full international event will be able to take advantage of the discounted British privateer entry fee of £1,995 – all they will need is an international competition licence and a car with an MSA Log Book. A limited number of places have been set aside and interested parties are now invited to register their interest via the walesrallygb.com website.

With crews now able to enter the main event, the WRGB National Rally has been reduced to a two-day format that will be less demanding of both finances and time.

“There should be something for everyone here,” enthused Ben Taylor, managing director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB. “Firstly, Britain’s WRC round is now genuinely open to those who want to take on the full challenge – that’s the stuff of personal legends.

“Secondly, the shorter National event should appeal to those who want to have the amazing experience of competing on a huge event, but who will also appreciate the smaller time and money commitment required.”

The National runners will still be an important part of the massive WRC event, based in the busy WRC Rally Village in Deeside and will compete on the same special stages as their WRC counterparts.

This year’s more compact itinerary features eight classic timed stages, offering more than 60 miles of top class action on some of the world’s most challenging forest tracks.

After its own dedicated start in Chester city centre on Friday afternoon (October 27), the National runners will open the action at the Cholmondeley Castle RallyFest on Saturday morning, ahead of four speed tests in the legendary Dyfi, Gartheiniog, Dyfnant and Aberhirnant forests of mid-Wales. The crews return to the Rally Village in the early evening where the Saturday night party will be getting underway.

Sunday’s schedule is set in north Wales featuring three more stages – Gwydyr, Alwen and Brenig – before the traditional champagne finish on Mostyn Street in Llandudno.

The WRGB National Rally has been a sell-out in recent years and this year’s event is likely to be no different. The shorter rally will be priced at £625 + VAT, and entries will open on 30 August. Entries to the National B event can only be made online through the official walesrallygb.com website and must be accompanied by online payment in order to be registered.

“Whether competitors opt for the full WRC package or the new-look National, we just want them to have a great time and enjoy themselves,” said Taylor.

“There aren’t many sports where you can legitimately claim to be competing on the same field as the world stars. Can you imagine playing against Chelsea at Wembley or at Wimbledon with Andy Murray or racing against Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone?

“Hopefully the fans are going to get to see a wider variety of amazing rally cars in the stages and it will also underline the fact that Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is about showcasing the very best of British rallying to the fans and to the world.”

Tickets for the 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB are now on sale with significant savings for those booking in advance. The latest schedule includes Thursday evening’s newly announced curtain-raiser at the Tir Prince Raceway and only a single visit to Gwydyr on Sunday morning.

Adult prices start at just £10 for Visit Conwy Tir Prince, £23 for the family-friendly RallyFest at Cholmondeley Castle, £28 for a day pass or £99 for the full four-day premium event pass. Accompanied children aged 15 and under are admitted free.

Full information can be found on the official www.walesrallygb.com website and via the event’s social media channels.