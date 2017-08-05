Incorrectly Fitted Child Car Seats Major Cause for Concern in Leitrim

The RSA’s Check it Fits Service is visiting SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, August 16 from 10am - 5.30pm to ensure and check that child car seats and restraints are correctly fitted.

The Check it Fits Service aims to save lives and prevent injuries by ensuring child car seats are correctly fitted in cars through a free checking service delivered nationwide. Our experts ensure and check that child car seats and restraints are correctly fitted.

This is a free service for parents to avail of practical advice and expert fitting of their child car seats.

Worryingly statistics show 4 out of 5 car seats are incorrectly fitted nationwide, meaning they could have caused injury or even death in the event of a collision.

Did you know it’s the law that all children under 150cms or 36kgs must use a child car seat appropriate to their weight and height.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car.

If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the ‘Check it Fits’ experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision