Leitrim Tourism flying the flag for Co Leitrim at the Ploughing Championships

Phil Foley from Leitrim tourism was flying the flag for the county at the Ploughing Championships on Tuesday. The stand was one of the busiest in the shopping area attracting many passers by. A special draw with some fantastic local prizes was an added attraction but many people were happy to stop and chat about the county and all it has to offer.

Phil told www.leitrimobserver.ie that she was delighted with the reaction so far.

