WATCH: All-Ireland Lamb Shearing Competition gets underway at #Ploughing17

All-Ireland Lamb Shearing competition kicked off this morning at the ploughing championship.

The shearing will go on all day in different categories from junior to intermediate, senior and open.

Have a look at some of the first juniors drawing a crowd on Wednesday morning.

Sunhill Shearing Suplies from Co. Kildare supply the shearing machines on the day.

James Kiely from Stradbally Co. Laois supplied the lambs sheered in this video.

