WATCH: Leitrim team compete in Junior Hunt Chase at Ploughing 2017

A team from Leitrim were victorious in the early rounds of the Junior Hunt Chase at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Wednesday.

In heavy conditions, the team of two prevailed after negotiating the short course and small jumps with aplomb.

Team manager David Reilly was happy with the calm and accurate jumping from his team as they defeated their opponents from Louth Piperstown.

For more from the Ploughing Championships, go to our dedicated Ploughing Championships section.