Check out the Cavan Burren Park in all its glory

It's only down the road from us - well near Blacklion actually! - but how many of us have visited the Cavan Burren Park?

Check out this short video from Aereaphotography showing this gorgeous landscape in the glorious sunshine we've been enjoying recently.

The Cavan Burren is part of the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark, one of numerous UNESCO Global Geoparks found across the world.

Where is Cavan Burren Park?

Just off the N16 Enniskillen – Sligo road outside the village of Blacklion in West Cavan (follow the signs for Cavan Burren Park). Take the N16 Sligo Road out of Blacklion. Just before you leave the village take a road to the left signposted ‘Cavan Burren’. Follow the signs from here for approximately 4km until you reach Cavan Burren Park. The site is opened all year round and admission is free.

