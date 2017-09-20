WATCH: Weather update as conditions underfoot deteriorate on Day 2 of Ploughing Championships

The wellies are well and truly needed today as Met Eireann has forecast some heavy downpours. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly breezes so be prepared for the some typical Irish weather at the Ploughing Championships today!

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day this Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

Wednesday's action-packed day includes Fashion Shows, Celebrity cookery demonstrations, Machinery Demos, Sheep shearing, and a complete musical line up on the bandstand. Also taking place will be the All Ireland Brown Bread Baking competition, sheep shearing and the main attraction, the All Ireland Ploughing competition.

One to the highlights of the week will take place today as Ladies and Gents take part in the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ competitions.

