Prepare yourself....for the world's biggest luxury car vending machine
#Iwantone
At first glance you may think this is your typical vending machine, stocked with toy models of luxury cars, but take a closer look.
This video shows the 150-foot vending machine belonging to luxury car dealership, Autobahn Motors in Singapore.
Buyers can select from a range of vehicles, from classic models like the original Mini to the supercars of today made by McLaren and Porsche - all at the push of a button.
