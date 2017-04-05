Points shared between Sligo Rovers and Galway United in Connacht derby

Sligo Rovers made the journey south to Galway for the second time in the space of three days on Monday last as they faced fellow SSE Airtricity League Premier Division strugglers Galway United.

After last Friday's game was postponed shortly before the scheduled kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch, the game went ahead at the second time of asking on Monday evening.

The bottom two sides in the league, after six rounds of games, Sligo Rovers will arguably be the happier of the sides with the draw. Both sides will however be aware of the danger of losing ground on the teams above them. Even at this early stage of the campaign, with three teams set to face the drop this year, there is a danger of the two Connacht sides being cut adrift.

Rovers' previous away games saw them lose to Limerick, Cork City and Finn Harps and it wasn't looking good for the visitors when Galway took the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Ronan Murray, who impressed throughout for Galway saw a venomous shot crash off Micheal Schlingermann's upright with the ball then falling for Jesse Devers who delivered a fine cross for the waiting Vinny Faherty.

Fortunately for Rovers Faherty's header came back off the crossbar but Ronan Murray was the quickest to react and he had the relatively straight forward task of heading the rebound home from close range. That was Murray's third goal in as many games.

Raffaele Cretaro forced Galway United keeper Conor Winn into action shortly afterwards as he made a good save to deny the Rovers veteran.

The much sought after equaliser arrived 10 minutes before the interval. A loose touch former Rovers defender Stephen Folan following a hopeful ball out of defence from the Rovers defence allowed Cretaro to race clear of the Galway rearguard.

It appeared as though the Tubbercurry man would slot the ball past Winn himself but instead opted to square the ball to Kieran Sadlier who has been in excellent goalscoring form of late.

Sadlier had to time to compose himself before dispatching his shot past Winn and the retreating Galway defender who was trying to protect the goal.

The remainder of the game saw plenty of endeavour from both sides but neither were able to find the finishing touch that would have helped secure a precious victory.

The best chance of the game fell to Kieran Sadlier with 18 minutes remaining. The winger, who has been in fine goalscoring form of late was presented with the opportunity after good work from John Russell picked him out inside the box. Sadlier seemed destined to score but as he was about to shoot the ball bobbled over his foot and the opportunity was gone.

Next up for the Bit O'Red is a home game against Bohemians on Saturday, (kick-off 7.45pm).



Galway United: Conor Winn, Colm Horgan, Stephen Folan, Lee Grace, Marc Ludden, David Cawley, Paul Sinnott, Gary Shanahan, Jesse Devers (Conor Melody 73), Ronan Murray, Vinny Faherty (Aaron Conway 84).

Sligo Rovers: Micheal Schlingermann, Tobi Adebayo- Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Gary Boylan, Liam Martin, John Russell (Chris Kenny 90), Craig Roddan, Kieran Sadlier; Daniel Kearns; Raffaele Cretaro.