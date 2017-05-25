Mixed results for Sligo Rovers against St Pat's and Cork City

Sligo Rovers' bid to become the first team to defeat Cork City this season fell short on Monday evening last in The Showgrounds.

Monday evenings game came on the back of an absorbing draw in Inchicore on Friday night last when Rovers met fellow strugglers St Patrick's Athletic.

With the loan period of Matthew Stevens having come to an end and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling not considered for selection due to a breach of discipline manager Gerard Lyttle's options were limited going to Dublin.

Gary Boylan made the switch to right back while Chris Kenny came in to midfield in what would prove to be a thrilling encounter.

Both sides missed numerous opportunities with Michael Leahy's second half goal cancelling out Christy Fagan's first half header for the hosts.



Monday night's game against Cork City saw Rovers take the lead in the first half when Kieran Sadlier converted a penalty after Liam Martin was fouled.

However, former Rovers player Achille Campion came back to haunt his old club with a 64th minute goal and nine minutes from time Kevin O'Connor sealed all three points when his corner floated straight into the net.

Next up for Sligo Rovers is an way trip to Bray on Friday.