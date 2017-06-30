Old boys Keith Ward and Dinny Corcoran come back to haunt Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle's wait for a first league win continues after last week's defeat at the hands of Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

It proved to be a very frustrating night for the Bit O'Red as a bright start quickly faded and goals from two former Rovers players were enough to ensure all three points for Bohs.

Rovers welcomed Daniel Kearns back to the starting line-up after injury and the visitors started brightly. Kearns and Kieran Sadlier were to the fore for Rovers as they took the game to Bohs during the opening exchanges but the early good work was undone when they fell behind in the ninth minute as a result of a goalkeeping mistake Micheal Schlingermann will not want to be reminded of.

There didn't appear to be any danger when Keith Ward's long free-kick was delivered straight at the goalkeeper but the Mayo man misjudged the shot and to the shock of everyone in the ground the hosts had broken the deadlock.

That goal seemed to knock the confidence from the Rovers players and they quickly went from a team who were playing with purpose and composure to being shapeless and overly hesitant.

Despite the fact that they weren't playing particularly well Rovers were unlucky not to equalise before the interval. Regan Donelon's fine cross found Raffaele Cretaro but the Tubbercurry man was off target with his close range half-volley when a goal looked inevitable.

Keith Ward hit the side-netting in the opening stages of the second half while at the other end of the pitch penalty appeals after Jonah Ayunga went tumbling in the box were waved away.

The lead was doubled with nine minutes remaining when a long clearance was misjudged by Kyle Callan McFadden and another Rovers old boy, Dinny Corcoran, took full advantage as he slotted the ball past Schlingermann.

Liam Martin went close with a late effort which produced a fine save from Shane Supple.

With three teams set to face the drop this season and just three points separating the bottom five teams Gerard Lyttle and Sligo Rovers will be hoping Sunday evening's game against Shamrock Rovers in The Showgrounds (6pm) produces a return to winning ways.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Derek Pender, Warren O’Hora, Dan Byrne, Ian Morris, Keith Ward (Philip Gannon 84), Paddy Kavanagh (Lorcan Fitzgerald 87), Oscar Brennan, Fuad Sule, George Poynton, Dinny Corcoran (Ismahil Akinade 91).

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann, Tobbi Adebayo Rowling, Regan Donelon, Michael Leahy, Kyle Callan McFadden, Daniel Kearns (Liam Martin 27), Kieran Sadlier, Gary Boylan, John Russell, Raffaele Cretaro, Jonah Ayunga (Mikey Place 86).

Referee: Ray Matthews.