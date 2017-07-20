Rhys McCabe's first Sligo Rovers goal cancels out Sean Russel's screamer in relegation dogfight

A debut for Benny Igiehon and a home debut and a goal for Rhys McCabe were overshadowed by Sean Russell's stunning strike for Drogheda on Saturday evening last in The Showgrounds.

The home side dominated proceedings during the opening half with Igiehon's physical presence causing Drogheda all manner of problems. His early shot was well saved by Drogheda goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness and John Russell was unlucky not to score from the rebound.

Daniel Kearns went closest to opening the deadlock and again the new man, Benny Igiehon was heavily involved. Having done well to hold the ball up the striker then released the ball into the path of Kearns who was unlucky to see his shot come back off the Drogheda crossbar.

Having rode their luck during the opening half Drogheda stunned the home support when they opened the scoring six minutes after the restart. Sean Russell, a recent signing from American team Louisville City. Russell struck an unstoppable shot from at least 30 yards that flew into the top corner of the Rovers goal, leaving Micheal Schlingermann powerless as he could only watch the ball fly past him.

Rovers lacked the composure that saw them threaten in the opening half but they did get back on level terms with 25 minutes remaining when McCabe benefited from good work from Raffaele Cretaro before leaving a defender in his wake and then calmly dispatching his shot past Drogheda netminder Stephen McGuinness.

Rovers pushed for a winner in the closing stages but ultimately didn't do enough to claim all three points. The point was far from ideal for either side as Drogheda remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 18 points. Galway United are one point above them while St Patrick's Athletic occupy the final relegation spot on 19 points. Sligo Rovers are just above the relegation places on 21 points but they will be desperately hoping to return to winning ways in order to put some space between them and the teams below them.

Next up for Sligo Rovers is an away trip to face Limerick on Saturday in Market's Field (6.30pm) and that is followed a week later by the visit of defending league champions, Dundalk to The Showgrounds.