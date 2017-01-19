Video: Dearbhaile Beirne finds Portuguese net with excellent left foot finish

Dearbhaile Beirne found the net for the Ireland U-19's on Tuesday last with the final goal in a 4-0 victory over Portugal.

Dearbhaile was introduced as a 60th minute substitute for Ireland in the friendly game as preparation intensifies for the Elite Phase qualifying group for the European Championship Finals which will be staged in Northern Ireland in August.

After the game head coach Dave Connell was delighted with what he saw from his side saying, "We picked up where we left off in the qualifying round with a very good performance. We played some fantastic football and could have scored more.’

"We looked solid at the back, the midfield linked the play excellently, and we have a lot of players that can score goals, so it was as good as a performance as we have put in in a long time."

Next up for the Women’s Under-19 side is a clash with the Netherlands later today, Thursday.