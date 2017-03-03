Video: Soccer sisters coming to Leitrim

Aviva has announced that 130 FAI Soccer Sister Camps will take place across the country during the Easter school holidays including three camps in Leitrim which will be held in Drumshanbo, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton.

As part of this year’s Aviva FAI Soccer Sisters programme, girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old from all over the country are being invited to sign up and learn to play football like a Soccer Sister.

Aviva’s sponsorship of the programme, which runs to 2020, will significantly boost the number of camps available around the country. The Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Camps will run for two full days during the Easter school break. It is open to all girls 7-12 years old of all abilities and gives them a chance to learn the skills of football in a safe and fun environment.

Each participant will receive a full Aviva Soccer Sister kit, including a limited edition Soccer Sister Jersey, a “Play Like a Soccer Sister” wristband” and a football. At the end of the camp, each girls will be presented with an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters completion certificate signed by Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team player, Aine O’Gorman and Sue Ronan, FAI’s Head of Women’s Football.

Sue Ronan, Head of Women’s Football with the FAI, said, “The Soccer Sisters Camps are an ideal opportunity for young girls to experience football in a fun, safe environment with their peer group and friends. The two day Easter Camps are the first step on the football ladder for young girls and have proved to be a big hit over the past number of years. Many of these girls have stayed in the game, some going on to great heights like playing for their country at underage level, while others continue to enjoy the game at club-level, having made life-long friends along the way."

For further information on the Aviva Soccer Sisters please click here