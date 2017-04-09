Heartbreak for Boyle Celtic as Evergreen advance to cup final after penalty shoot-out

Boyle Celtic's incredible FAI Junior Cup adventure came to an end this afternoon in The Showgrounds but only after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Boyle Celtic 1

Evergreen FC 1

Evergreen won 4-2 on penalties

Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute with man of the match Danny Browne scoring past Patrick Holden after Dessie Carlos was fouled.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by for both sides in a game played in difficult conditions in front of a bumper crowd.

The Kilkenny side levelled matters in the 68th minute when former Aston Villa and Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Drennan scored after a long throw caused havoc in the Boyle defence. Drennan drifted to the back post and when the ball fell to him he dispatched his shot past Kyle Suffin from close range.

Gerry McDermottroe twice went close to regaining the lead for Boyle. One of his frees clipped the crossbar while another flew just wide with the goalkeeper beaten.

Five minutes into injury time a tiring Evergreen almost claimed victory when Daragh Walshe raced clear of the Boyle defence but a heavy touch allowed Kyle Suffin the opportunity to smother the ball at the substitutes feet.

Extra-time failed to produce a winner and a penalty shoot-out was required to see who would advance to face Sherriff YC in the final which will be played in the Aviva Stadium on May 13.

Boyle got off to the perfect start when Suffin made an excellent save to deny Drennan. However, Boyle were to miss their first two spot kicks while Evergreen took control of the shoot-out with three successful attempts.

Boyle's interest was kept alive when Niall Brennan showed great composure to slot his penalty past Holden. However, it wasn't enough to save Boyle as the powerful centre-back Neil Andrews was up next for Evergreen and he scored past Suffin to secure victory.

Full report in Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.