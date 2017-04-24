Leitrim GAA Championship Draws
Last two championship winners Aughawillan and Mohill paired in 'Group of Death'
The draws for the 2017 Connacht Gold Senior Championship, Fox's Monumentals Intermediate Championship and the Pyramid Bookmakers Junior Championship were made this evening in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The main talking point after the draw, which sees the Senior and Intermediate Championship undergo format changes, was undoubtedly the number of heavyweights who have been drawn against each other in Group A of the Senior Championsip.
As well as defending champions Aughawillan and the previous year's winners Mohill, Group A also contains Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s, Allen Gaels, Melvin Gaels and Gortletteragh.
Group B also promises to be intriguing as it sees fierce rivals Annaduff and Bornacoola pitted against one another in a group that also features Glencar/Manorhamilton, St Patrick’s Dromahair, Drumreilly and St Mary’s Kiltoghert.
The draws in full are as follows:
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Group A
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
Allen Gaels
Aughawillan
Mohill
Melvin Gaels
Gortletteragh
Group B
Bornacoola
Annaduff
Glencar/Manorhamilton
St Patrick’s Dromahair
Drumreilly
St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals. Bottom two teams will enter relegation play-offs
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship
Group A
Aughnasheelin
Eslin
Ballinaglera
Aughavas
Fenagh St Caillins
Drumkeerin
Group B
Leitrim Gaels
Mohill
Carrigallen
Cloone
Kiltubrid
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
Top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals. Bottom two teams will enter relegation play-offs
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Championship
Group 1
Annaduff
Gortletteragh
Glencar/Manorhamilton
St Patrick’s Dromahair
Group 2
Melvin Gaels
Kiltubrid
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
Drumkeerin
Group 3
Carrigallen
St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Allen Gaels
