Last two championship winners Aughawillan and Mohill paired in 'Group of Death'

The draws for the 2017 Connacht Gold Senior Championship, Fox's Monumentals Intermediate Championship and the Pyramid Bookmakers Junior Championship were made this evening in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The main talking point after the draw, which sees the Senior and Intermediate Championship undergo format changes, was undoubtedly the number of heavyweights who have been drawn against each other in Group A of the Senior Championsip.

As well as defending champions Aughawillan and the previous year's winners Mohill, Group A also contains Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s, Allen Gaels, Melvin Gaels and Gortletteragh.

Group B also promises to be intriguing as it sees fierce rivals Annaduff and Bornacoola pitted against one another in a group that also features Glencar/Manorhamilton, St Patrick’s Dromahair, Drumreilly and St Mary’s Kiltoghert.

The above video was streamed live by Leitrim GAA via Facebook.

The draws in full are as follows:

Connacht Gold Senior Championship



Group A

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Allen Gaels

Aughawillan

Mohill

Melvin Gaels

Gortletteragh



Group B

Bornacoola

Annaduff

Glencar/Manorhamilton

St Patrick’s Dromahair

Drumreilly

St Mary’s Kiltoghert



Top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals. Bottom two teams will enter relegation play-offs

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship



Group A

Aughnasheelin

Eslin

Ballinaglera

Aughavas

Fenagh St Caillins

Drumkeerin



Group B

Leitrim Gaels

Mohill

Carrigallen

Cloone

Kiltubrid

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher



Top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals. Bottom two teams will enter relegation play-offs



Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Championship



Group 1

Annaduff

Gortletteragh

Glencar/Manorhamilton

St Patrick’s Dromahair



Group 2

Melvin Gaels

Kiltubrid

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Drumkeerin



Group 3

Carrigallen

St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Allen Gaels