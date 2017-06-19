Connacht SFC semi-final
Video: A day to forget for Leitrim in Hyde Park
Hopes of a first Connacht Championship win in Hyde Park in 17 years over Roscommon faded quickly yesterday as Leitrim were comprehensively beaten.
Wednesday's Leitrim Observer will feature a comprehensive report, analysis and reaction from both camps.
The good thing about when a dream doesn't come true is that you get to go to sleep that night and dream all over again. #liatroimabú— Colin Regan (@Rego101) June 18, 2017
