Muireann Devaney was on fire for Sligo/Leitrim in U-14 Gaynor Cup

The U-14 footballers from Sligo/Leitrim were recently in Gaynor Cup action in Limerick and it proved to be a week to remember for the local players as they reached the final where they were narrowly defeated by Galway.

Muireann Devaney's goalscoring exploits have been featured regularly in the Leitrim Observer as she has been in outstanding form for Manor Rangers and the Leitrim U-14 team who recently won the All-Ireland B Final when they defeated Armagh.

However, Muireann showcased her talents to a much larger audience with two stunning goals in Sligo/Leitrim's 3-0 semi-final victory over the Innishowen league.

