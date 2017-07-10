Gaynor Cup
Muireann Devaney was on fire for Sligo/Leitrim in U-14 Gaynor Cup
Watch two stunning strikes from Manor Rangers star
The U-14 footballers from Sligo/Leitrim were recently in Gaynor Cup action in Limerick and it proved to be a week to remember for the local players as they reached the final where they were narrowly defeated by Galway.
Muireann Devaney's goalscoring exploits have been featured regularly in the Leitrim Observer as she has been in outstanding form for Manor Rangers and the Leitrim U-14 team who recently won the All-Ireland B Final when they defeated Armagh.
However, Muireann showcased her talents to a much larger audience with two stunning goals in Sligo/Leitrim's 3-0 semi-final victory over the Innishowen league.
Two quick goals from Muireann Devaney puts Sligo Leitrim 3/0 ahead in Gaynor Cup semifinal ⚽️⚽️— Manor Rangers FC (@ManorRangers) June 24, 2017
What a way to secure a final spot! Muireann Devaney from with a fantastic double to get to the U14 Cup Final!— FAIreland (@FAIreland) June 24, 2017
▶️ https://t.co/1FRD7YxQC9 pic.twitter.com/LMohmmynYw
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on