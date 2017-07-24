Watch Carrick AC's Gerard O'Donnell claim Athletics Ireland 110m Hurdle title - VIDEO

Watch Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club's Gerard O'Donnell produce a storming finish to claim the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Senior 110m Hurdles title in Morton Stadium on Sunday.

The Carrick AC hurdler, fourth from right in the video, produced his best performance of the year as he recovered from an early deficit to win in a time of 13.94 seconds.

Video courtesy of Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club