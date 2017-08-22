Sligo Super Cup confirmed to return in 2018

It has been confirmed that after a very successful inaugural staging of the Sligo Super Cup, the event will return in 2018 from 6th May 4-6.

Organised in association with main sponsor Pet Stop Discount Warehouse & Fuel Centre, the Sligo Leitrim Schoolboys & Schoolgirls League, Sligo Rovers FC and the FAI Emerging Talent Programme the tournament was staged in Sligo for the first time in April.

The eight team tournament proved to be a huge success with local talent selected to represent the Sligo/Leitrim league against the best U12 players from the likes of Glasgow Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday, Club Northern Ireland, Linfield, Dublin District Schoolboys League, Donegal League and Mayo League.