Video | Kevin and Anna Conlan hold workshop in St Clare's CS Manorhamilton

On Monday, September 25, St. Clare's Comprehensive School welcomed back past students Kevin and Anna Conlan.



Kevin and Anna ran workshops that focused on speed, agility, balance and most importantly, team work.



In addition, Anna and Kevin provided motivational talks to Senior Cycle students, focusing on balancing their social, work and study elements to their life, while incorporating a healthy diet and exercise, leading to a balanced lifestyle.



Staff and students wore their sports gear for the day and fundraised €1,100 to go towards Anna and Kevin's work in Africa, working with deprived people who have disabilities.



A huge thank you to Rooney's Supervalu who kindly sponsored the school with bottles of water, apples and bananas, all of which were handed out during the activities, break and lunch.



Also, displays were set up around the school, showing students how much sugar was in their EX favourite snack foods.