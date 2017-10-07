VIDEO: Donnacha Holmes finishes fifth in Ironman Maryland, USA

Carrick-on-Shannon's Donnacha Holmes produced the performance of a lifetime when he finished a superb fifth at the Ironman Maryland Triathlon on Saturday in a time of 9.06.46.

The Lough Key Triathlon Club member won his age group category and finished fifth overall in an event that is a qualifier for the World Ironman Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Donnacha recorded a time of 1 hours two minutes and 23 seconds for the 2.4 mile swim at Choptank River at Cambridge in Maryland before setting off a 112 mile journey on the bike, covering the distance in a staggering 4 hours 41 minutes and 40 seconds.

After all that, the Carrick native capped it all off with a 3.14.54 time for the full 26.2 mile marathon, a truly superb performance.

Congratulations to Donnacha on a superb display.