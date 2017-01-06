Boornacoola girl selected to sing with Nathan Caster

Sixteen year old Shannon Healy from Borncaoola has bee selected from a large number of younger performers across Ireland the UK to sing with Country Music Star Nathan Carter.

Shannon entered the competition run by RTE and surprised everyone by being selected to perform with the Country King at one of his shows this year. Shannon was selected the winner of the competition on Nathan Carter's Christmas Show on December 28.

Shannon started playing the guitar at 11 years old but has never performed publicaly outside of school events.

Her mother Caroline said "Shannon is Nathan Carter's biggest fan."

They hope to hear when and where Shannon will be performing with Nathan in the next few weeks.