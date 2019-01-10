Listen | Dromahair's Michael Leyden reacts after leading Abbey VS to victory in Donegal Vocational Schools Final

Under the guidance of Dromahair's Michael Leyden, Abbey Vocational School came from being two points down at half-time to win by three against Loreto CS,Milford, in yesterday's Donegal Vocational Schools’ final.

After the game Abbey manager Michael Leyden told Tom Comack he was very proud of his team and especially their second half performance against a quality Loreto, Milford.

