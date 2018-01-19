Ballinamore Community School notes

Young Scientist

Congratulations go to TY students Abbi Sweeney, Edel Shanley and Lauren Tivnan and their teacher Eamon Geoghegan who represented our school in BT Young Scientist.



Congratulations Eimhin

Congratulations to Eimhin Quinn who has been chosen to play for Connacht Ladies Inter-Provincial team 2018. To crown all her achievements Eimhin has been selected Captain of the team.



Variety Concert

Well done to everyone who participated in our concert before Christmas. We had two nights of marvellous entertainment which was coordinated by Mr. Geoghegan with help from staff.

Check out photos from concert on our website.



Christmas Jumper day 2017

Our jumper day was a great success again this year. Organised by Mrs. Earley, Ms. Clarke and student council all proceeds were presented to local SVP representatives Austin Quinn and Jose Gilhooly. Check out a video of the day on our website.