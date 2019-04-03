Darkness into Light
Launch of Darkness into Light in Ballinamore
Pictured at the launch of Darkness Into Light at Ballinamore Community School are, back from left - Frankie Scanlon, Mary McKeon, Shauna Gray, Marcella Colum, Michelle O'Reilly, Mary Duignan, Martin Cunnane, Michael Kane and Eamon Geoghegan.
Front - Denise Stenson, Siobhán Convey, Michael McGovern, manager Donohoe's SuperValu, Ballinamore, main sponsors; Padraig Leyden, principal; Des Quinn, chairman BOM, and Diarmuid McCaffrey, deputy principal.
The event takes place on May 11.
Pictures: Willie Donnellan.
Thanks to local community reps for attending the Ballinamore CS Darkness into Light launch. Early bird prices available until Saturday. Register now by clicking on the link https://t.co/bgdYFma9PE pic.twitter.com/gPe0aiGUbs— Ballinamore CS (@BallinamoreCS) March 26, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on