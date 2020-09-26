Gallery: You need to have a look inside this spacious dormer with beautiful landscaped gardens in Leitrim

This 4/5 bedroom detached dormer style property (circa 240 sq m), at Killaneen is located in a much sought after residential area less than 3km from the town centre of Ballinamore and is finished to a very high standard including solid white oak stairs/internal doors and floors.



It is sited on approx 0.5 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens with detached garage, fully finished tarmac driveway and concrete yard to rear.

This deceptively spacious property is ideally suited for use a family home & includes the following accommodation :

Downstairs - hallway, living room with gas fire, conservatory, playroom/tv room recently furnished with fitted units, spacious kitchen & dining area with solid pine kitchen units and large freestanding island, large utility room fully fitted including wc, large main bathroom including bath, two large en-suite bedrooms (one including fitted sliding wardrobe), under stairs cloakroom.



First floor – large ensuite bedroom, Bedroom 4/5 & No.2 additional rooms suitable for office use or storage, large walk in hotpress and bathroom incl bath.

Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV:€249,000.

Features

- Sited on approx 0.5 acre of beautifully landscaped gardens;

- Separate detached garage;

- Large conservatory to rear;

- Monitored alarm;

- Excellent fibre broadband speeds;

- All bedrooms include fitted furniture storage;

- Good Energy Rating C1;

- Just 2.5km from Ballinamore town.

For more information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555.

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com