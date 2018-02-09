Spacious three bed renovated cottage is a 'must see'

This surprisingly spacious traditional-style three bedroom 'Lavender Cottage' comes to the market in excellent condition throughout.

Located approximately 2km from the exclusive Lough Rynn Castle Estate it is also conveniently located close to the towns of Longford/Mohill and the main N4 Dublin/Sligo road.

This house is fully restored in 2014 to include new roof, double glazing, water supply tanks upgrade, electrics upgrade - tested and certified, guttering/drainage improved, two new showers and two new stoves recently installed. A sunroom extension was also built in 2015.

Accommodation comprises; Porch, Living room (Solid fuel stove), Sitting room (open fireplace), Kitchen (fitted units and appliances), sunroom, bathroom (with bath), gym and three bedrooms (one of which is ensuite).

Some of the many features include; additional room in attic area, mature garden areas, and the excellent development potential with numerous outbuildings.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. AMV: €130,000.

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore on (071) 9645555.